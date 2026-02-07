Elephant attacks claim two more lives in Bokaro; toll reaches eight since January

This comes less than a month after a rampaging elephant killed over 20 people in the state. (File Photo)

Days after three villagers were killed in elephant attacks in Bokaro district, the same herd struck again Saturday in the Mahuatand police station area, killing two members of a family, including a minor.

The herd of five elephants moved to Gangpur village and caused extensive damage, killing two members of the same family and injuring four others, including three minors. According to officials, the elephants suddenly stormed into the village and attacked the house of Somar Saw. As the family members tried to flee to the rooftop to save themselves, the herd surrounded them.

This comes less than a month after a rampaging elephant killed over 20 people in the state.