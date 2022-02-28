Jharkhand: Four days after boat capsizes in Jamtara, death toll mounts to 13

A total of thirteen bodies were recovered by Monday morning, four days after a boat capsized in the backwaters of Maithon Dam in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district, police said.

As many as 17 people, including two women and a child, were crossing the backwaters on their way from Nirsa in Dhanbad district to Jamtara on Thursday evening when the boat capsized in the Berigaon area, officials said. Four people were immediately rescued with the help of locals.

Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz said Monday that the bodies were being identified. “After the NDRF and sonar team arrived at the spot on Friday and Saturday, respectively, 13 bodies were recovered. We are in the process of identifying them,” he said.

Sources in the administration said most people preferred to cross the river by boat because a bridge in the area was in a dilapidated condition.