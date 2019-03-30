Jharkhand: BJYM state chief booked for beating up constable

A 41-YEAR-OLD constable posted at the BJP headquarters in Ranchi was thrashed by state Bhartiya Janta Party Yuva Morcha president and his supporters Friday evening. The constable, Shivpujan Yadav, was posted at gate number 2 of the building between noon and 3 pm when the incident happened.

According to the complaint lodged by Yadav, Yuva Morcha state president Amit Singh and 10 of his supporters pressured him to open the back gate, which was barred.

“I reasoned with Amit Singh and others that the back gate should not be opened. They got aggressive and hurled abuses and started beating me. I ran for my life towards the guard room but they caught me, pinned me to the ground and thrashed me. Due to this I received internal injuries,” Yadav said in his statement.

SP City Ranchi Sujata Veenapani said they have registered a case based on the complaint against Amit Singh and others at Argora Police Station. The police have booked them under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) among others.