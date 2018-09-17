Jharkhand BJP worker washes MP Nishikant Dubey’s feet, drinks same water

A video showing the MP getting his feet washed and the worker drinking the water has gone viral. A video showing the MP getting his feet washed and the worker drinking the water has gone viral.

Godda BJP MP Nishikant Dubey courted controversy after a BJP worker washed his feet and drank the same water during an event to lay the foundation stone for a bridge in a village in Godda Block district on Sunday. A video showing the MP getting his feet washed and the worker drinking the water has gone viral.

Dubey, however, defended the act saying it is a part of the Indian tradition and invoked the practice among tribal women and that in the Mahabharat.

While efforts to reach him over the phone did not yield any result, Dubey reacted to people’s criticism in a Facebook post saying he would like to have an occasion on which he would drink the charanamrit (water from washed feet) of his workers, including Pawan Sah. He also referred to his caste questioning if the matter was being raised only because was from the Brahmin caste.

#WATCH BJP worker washes feet of BJP Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and drinks that water, at an event in Jharkhand’s Godda (16.09.18) pic.twitter.com/J2YwazQDhg — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

On Sunday, Dubey was in Kanhwara village to attend a programme held in order to lay the foundation stone for a bridge on River Kajhia that would provide connectivity with the mainland throughout the year.

During the programme, Sah, a former Block level worker, told the audience amid rapturous applause that, in 2009, he had promised that he would wash the feet of the person who builds a bridge in the village and drink the same water publicly.

In a video clip, lasting over one minute, Dubey is seen sitting and smiling, while seemingly embarrassed at the request. However, he is seen getting up and placing his feet on a brass plate, where Sah washes them. Sah then calls for a gamchha and wipes the feet. Dubey is then seen getting back and Sah drinking a bit from the plate.

Sharing the picture of his feet being washed on his Facebook wall, Dubey said, “Aaj main apne aap ko bahut chhota karykarta mehsoos kar raha hoon…bhjapa ke mahaan karyakarta Pawan Sah ji ne pul ki khushi mein hazaron logon ke samne pair dhoya va usko apne wade (ke anusaar) pul ki khushi mein shaamil kiya; kaash mujhe bhi ek din (mauka) mile, main bhi karyakarta, khas kar Pawan ji ka charanamrit peeyoon (Today, I feel like a very small worker of the BJP. A great worker Pawan Sah ji washed my feet in front of thousands and included them in his happiness for the bridge…I too long for such a chance to drink the charanamrit of BJP workers, particularly, Pawan ji).”

Four hours later, in another facebook post, Dubey questioned the reaction of those criticising the act. He wrote, “If a worker was expressing his happiness and washed my feet, then what is so surprising? He had vowed before the people…I didn’t want to hurt his sentiments, I respected them. Washing feet of the guest is actually a tradition in Jharkhand. Don’t all the Adivasi women do it in every programme? Why is political colour being smeared (here); Is it wrong to wash the feet(?!); ask your ancestors. Did Krishna not wash feet in the Mahabharat.”

Dubey then went on to post another response saying: “Do I change my parents? Do my parents become eligible for being abused along with me, just because I am Brahman by caste? I don’t know whether anybody else has done it or not, but I have washed the feet of my teacher Bechu Narayan Singh, who was a Kurmi by caste, and drank the water. Someday I would like to get the opportunity to drink the charanamrit of workers like Pawan; it is because of them that I am alive among the people.”

Dubey then went on to enumerate several incidents in which the workers took the blows and also lost lives in order to save him.

Earlier, Dubey had courted controversy when he had offered to provide legal help to the accused in the lynching of two persons on suspicion of cattle theft in Godda on June 13.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd