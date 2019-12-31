Jharkhand: BJP opposes move to withdraw all Pathalgadi cases

JMM working president Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister at Morabadi Maidan,Ranchi (Express Photo: Partha Paul/File) JMM working president Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister at Morabadi Maidan,Ranchi (Express Photo: Partha Paul/File)

A day after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s cabinet ordered withdrawal of all cases registered during the Pathalgadi movement, the state BJP said it “strongly opposes” the decision.

In a statement issued by Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shadeo, the party said it “welcomes the decision” to withdraw cases against people who were “innocent and were tricked to be part of the protest”. “But we strongly oppose the same order against the people who were the masterminds, conspirators who misled people regarding Pathalgadi and protested against India and its Constitution.”

Jharkhand Principal Secy to CM moved, A-G offers to quit

A day after Hemant Soren was sworn in as Jharkhand Chief Minister, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sunil Kumar Barnwal was on Monday transferred to the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Rajbhasha. Advocate General (AG) Ajit Kumar, meanwhile, has resigned from the additional post of chairman, Jharkhand State Bar Council, citing personal reasons, and has also offered to quit as A-G.

Barnwal, who also held the post of Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department, has been relieved from both posts. A notification regarding his transfer was issued Monday. —Abhishek Angad

