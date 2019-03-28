Jharkhand BJP minister accused of ‘repeatedly slapping’ woman

Jharkhand BJP Minister Randhir Singh has been accused of assaulting a member of a zila parishad, during a religious event at Kalajharia village in Jamtara district, on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertising

Pinky Kumari, zila parishad member from Sarath in Deoghar district, alleged that the BJP minister “repeatedly slapped” her in front of the villagers. A case has been filed at Karmatand police station. A counter case was lodged after Singh’s supporter filed a complaint against Kumari.

“Kumari was allegedly assaulted by Singh, while his supporters have alleged extortion by Kumari. The matter is under investigation and no arrests have been made,” Jamtara SP Shailendra Kumar Sinha said.

“Singh told me that he had given more donation and I should leave. I resisted saying that it is upto the villagers… Singh then caught my hair and slapped me repeatedly,” Kumari said.

Various calls made to the minister did not elicit any response.