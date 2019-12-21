Jharkhand: BJP candidate acquitted in murder case

Mehta, who was previously with the JMM, joined the ruling BJP ahead of the state elections. Mehta, who was previously with the JMM, joined the ruling BJP ahead of the state elections.

A RANCHI court on Friday acquitted BJP candidate from Panki Assembly constituency of Jharkhand, Shashi Bhushan Mehta, who was accused of destruction of evidence and murder of his school’s warden Suchitra Mishra.

Additional Judicial Commissioner Vijay Kumar Srivastava acquitted six accused, including Mehta, who was booked under IPC provisions 302 (murder), 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender), among others.

Defence counsel Vishwajeet Mukherjee said: “The prosecution brought forward circumstances which were not cogent and substantial for conviction. There were no eyewitnesses. So based on circumstantial evidence and the law regarding it, this case ended in acquittal.”



The Palamu-based politician, who owns a chain of schools in Ranchi and Palamu, was facing trial in the 2012 murder of Suchitra Mishra, a Hindi teacher and hostel warden in Mehta’s Oxford Public School in Ranchi.

Mehta was arrested and was released later on bail. After the charges were framed, Mehta appealed in the High Court, but his plea was rejected.

