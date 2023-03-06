Jharkhand: BJP alleges govt official signed files in office of businessman

Attacking the Hemant Soren government, BJP Legislature Party leader and former CM Babulal Marandi on Sunday released a video clip purportedly showing Soren’s Principal Secretary, Rajiv Arun Ekka, signing files in the office of the alleged power broker-businessman Vishal Choudhary.

The government did not respond to the allegations, but hours after it was released, the state government issued a notification transferring Ekka to the Panchayati Raj Department.

“The matter needs to be thoroughly investigated…,” said Marandi as he alleged the woman seen standing next to Ekka in the video and getting the files signed is an employee of Choudhary’s. He further claimed that a voice in the background could be heard asking the woman whether money had been received.

“Ekka and Choudhary are not alone. There are many other brokers, officers and people in power who sit together and deal with the files of tenders, transfers etc. from their homes by taking money. If there is a detailed investigation, then the exploits of the head of this government and his henchmen that people will gnash their teeth after seeing and hearing it,” he alleged.

Calls and texts sent to Ekka did not elicit any response.

Marandi said a BJP delegation will be meeting the Governor to seek an inquiry by the CBI.