Out on bail, convict in Jharkhand beef lynching case dies of electrocution

Alimuddin Ansari’s vehicle was set on fire in Ramgarh after he was killed by a mob. Alimuddin Ansari’s vehicle was set on fire in Ramgarh after he was killed by a mob.

Sikandar Ram, one of the 11 convicts in the Ramgarh district beef lynching case, who was later granted bail by Jharkhand High Court, was Friday electrocuted near his home in Ramgarh town, police said.

Ram was walking towards a market when he was came into contact with a live wire that had snapped from an electric pole and fell on the ground, Rajesh Kumar, the Officer-in-Charge of Ramgarh Town police station, said. Ram was killed on the spot.

Ram’s body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination, a senior police officer said.

Ram was one among the 11 convicted in the lynching case. They were awarded life imprisonment by a fast track court in Ramgarh in March.

A group of people had lynched 40-year-old Alimuddin Ansari in Bazaar Tand locality of Ramgarh town on June 29, 2017, because they suspected he was carrying beef in his car. Forensic tests later confirmed the meat being transported was beef.

Alimuddin’s wife Mariam Khatoon had lodged an FIR against 17 persons, including Sikandar Ram, a day after Alimuddin’s lynching.

On June 29, the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to 8 out of the 11 convicts, including Sikandar Ram. Two more convicts were granted bail recently. Only one of the accused, identified as Deepak Mishra, is behind bars at present.

One of the accused is a minor, and was sent to a remand home for juveniles.

