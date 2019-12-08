Jharkhand Assembly polls: 64% turnout in second phase, one killed in violence at polling booth

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections at Bundu, 45 kms from Ranchi. (PTI Photo) People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections at Bundu, 45 kms from Ranchi. (PTI Photo)

The second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, which spanned seven districts and 20 constituencies, saw an estimated voter turnout of 64.39 per cent as of 6 pm, against the final voter turnout of 68.01 per cent in the last Assembly elections.

Violence was reported at polling booth in Sisai constituency, leading to the death of a villager and a repoll being ordered.

Baharagora constituency, which neighbours Odisha, saw maximum turnout at 75.36 per cent. Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West saw the least voter turnout at 56.3 and 54.41 per cent, respectively.

The second phase saw a bitter electoral fight in Jamshedpur East constituency between Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and rebel BJP MLA and former minister Saryu Roy.

The EC said a scuffle broke out between RPF personnel deployed at booth 36 of Sisai at 9.30 am when some villagers “tried to overpower a jawan and snatch his weapon”. The commission said, “Villagers started pelting jawans with stones, and they opened fire. One Jilani Ansari (resident of Baghni) died due to bullet injury, while two other villagers sustained injury. Officials from district police as well as RPF were also injured. Repoll is being ordered.”

Jharkhand DGP K N Choubey said, “Certain malpractices were attempted, and when resisted, 1,000 villagers threw stones at RPF, who fired in self defence.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App