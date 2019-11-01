Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting in 5 phases from Nov 30, counting on Dec 23

Elections to the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly will be held in five phases beginning November 30, the Election Commission announced Friday. Counting of votes will be held on December 23, it added.

Providing details on the poll schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said thirteen constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase (November 30), 20 in the second phase (December 7), 17 in the third (December 12), 15 in the fourth phase (December 16) and 16 constituencies will go to polls in the fifth phase (December 20).

The term of the present Assembly will end on January 5 next year. Assembly polls in the state were held in five phases as well in 2014.

There were speculations that the poll panel would announce schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections along with that of the Jharkhand, but the EC invite only refers to poll schedule for the eastern state.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das-led BJP is hoping to retain power in the tribal-dominated state, where the saffron party won 37 seats in the previous Assembly elections. The BJP was able to form the government after six MLAs from ex-chief minister Babulal Marandi’s party Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) joined the BJP soon after the elections.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had told The Indian Express that his party will tie-up with the Congress for the forthcoming polls. The JMM has 19 MLAs while Congress has eight legislators in the present Assembly.

Here is the full list of dates for nominations and voting: