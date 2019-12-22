Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: When and where to watch results?

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: The counting of votes will start at 7 am on Monday. The counting of votes will start at 7 am on Monday.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: Results for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly election will be declared on Monday, December 23, two days after voting concluded on Friday.

While the results can be accessed on the Election Commission of India’s website, follow The Indian Express live blog featuring detailed analysis of the trends and reactions from the political fraternity. You can follow our extensive coverage on the Jharkhand elections here. The counting of votes will begin from 7 am.

The state polls were held in five phases between November 30 and December 20. The election results are being seen as a litmus test for the BJP, coming amid pan-India protests against the amended Citizenship Act and its performance in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls.

After the polling ended on Friday, exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Jharkhand, with pollsters giving a slight edge to the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. India Today-Axis-My India has predicted that Congress-JMM-RJD alliance will end up with 38-50 seats in the 81-member Assembly. CVoter-ABP exit poll forecasted that the BJP’s tally is likely to be in the range of 28-36.

The kingmakers in case of a hung assembly are likely to be BJP’s estranged ally All Jharkhand Students Union and ex-chief minister and JVM chief Babulal Marandi. The majority mark in the Jharkhand Assembly is 41.

The India Today-Axis My India has predicted that the Congress-JMM alliance would get 37 per cent vote share in the state while the BJP is likely to get 34 per cent votes. It has also forecast that Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) are likely to bag 2-4 and 3-5 seats respectively, while 4-7 seats are likely to be divided among others.

The fate of a few big politicians will be at stake. Chief Minister Raghubar Das is battling anti-incumbency, rural distress, resentment over lack of jobs and even a divide within the party over the choice of poll candidates. Das’s image and his perceived arrogant style of working have also been a factor in dragging the party to the edge.

Das was up against BJP rebel Saryu Roy, who was expelled from the party for six years after he contested as a Independent against the chief minister in Jamshedpur East. Roy was denied ticket by the party, which he alleged was done at the behest of CM Das.

The results will also decide the fate of former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren, who is contesting from two seats. Soren is up against BJP’s Louis Marandi from Dumka and Simon Malto from Barhait.

The JMM will also bank on its sitting MLA Sita Soren, who is the daughter-in-law of party president Shibu Soren, from Jama seat. Former Deputy CM and sitting JMM MLA Stephen Marandi is seeking a re-election from Maheshpur.

The BJP had initially campaigned on the issues such as Article 370, Ram Temple and Triple Talaq and the focus shifted to the Citizenship Amendment Act in the later phases. The Opposition raised local issues such as lack of employment, water scarcity, protection of “jal, jungle, zameen” and an anti-lynching law.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had bagged 37 seats and formed the government with alliance partner AJSU that won five seats. Six MLAs of the Babulal Marandi-led JVM-P joined the BJP soon after the elections. The JMM and the Congress won 17 and 6 seats, respectively.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd