‘Bid to protect guilty’: Uproar in Jharkhand Assembly over children testing HIV positive in Chaibasa

Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee on Friday alleged in the Jharkhand Assembly that Health Minister Irfan Ansari was attempting to shield those responsible for the alleged transfusion of HIV-positive blood to five thalassemia-affected minors at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital.

Raising the issue during the Budget Session, Chatterjee, a CPI-ML (Liberation) legislator from Dhanbad’s Nirsa constituency, questioned the delay in making the probe findings public. He said several months had passed since the incident came to light in October 2025, but the investigation report had not been tabled in the House.

Five children undergoing regular treatment for thalassemia at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital tested positive for HIV in October. They had received blood transfusions at the hospital as part of their thalassemia treatment. Following the incident, teams from central and state drug control authorities, as well as the Jharkhand Health Services, conducted investigations.