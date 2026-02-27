‘Bid to protect guilty’: Uproar in Jharkhand Assembly over children testing HIV positive in Chaibasa
5 children undergoing regular treatment for thalassemia at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital tested positive for HIV in October. They had received blood transfusions at the hospital as part of their thalassemia treatment.
Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee on Friday alleged in the Jharkhand Assembly that Health Minister Irfan Ansari was attempting to shield those responsible for the alleged transfusion of HIV-positive blood to five thalassemia-affected minors at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital.
Raising the issue during the Budget Session, Chatterjee, a CPI-ML (Liberation) legislator from Dhanbad’s Nirsa constituency, questioned the delay in making the probe findings public. He said several months had passed since the incident came to light in October 2025, but the investigation report had not been tabled in the House.
Five children undergoing regular treatment for thalassemia at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital tested positive for HIV in October. They had received blood transfusions at the hospital as part of their thalassemia treatment. Following the incident, teams from central and state drug control authorities, as well as the Jharkhand Health Services, conducted investigations.
During the Assembly debate, Chatterjee pointed to alleged inconsistencies in the government’s written reply. He said the response stated that blood had been transfused after tests found it “non-reactive”, but also mentioned that transfusion of HIV-positive blood had not been proven.
“You are saying the blood was transfused after proper testing, and then you say it has not been established that HIV-positive blood was transfused. What does this mean? The children’s parents are HIV negative and too poor to afford private treatment. This indicates an attempt to protect the guilty,” he said.
Responding to the allegations, Ansari termed the matter serious and said a detailed inquiry was underway. Referring to the HIV window period, typically up to three months during which infection may not be detected, he said this aspect was also being examined.
The minister said he had personally visited Chaibasa after the incident came to light and that the state government had provided Rs 2 lakh each to the affected families as immediate assistance.
“This is a very serious incident. These children belong to the state. The government is ready to bear the entire treatment cost. If anyone is found guilty, action will be taken,” he said, adding that the report would be shared once the inquiry process is completed.
Health Secretary Ajay Kumar, Neha Arora, who led the investigation team, and Drugs Control Department Director Ritu Sahai had earlier told The Indian Express that the inquiry was over and the report had been submitted to higher authorities.
This case is currently proceeding in the Jharkhand High Court, which directed the state to lodge an FIR after a four-month period has passed.
