Uproar in Jharkhand Assembly over civil service exams

The second day of the winter session of Jharkhand Assembly on Friday saw the Opposition attack the government over alleged discrepancies in conducting the 7th Jharkhand Public Services Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination. BJP legislators crowded in the well of the House demanding the resignation of JPSC chairman Amitabh Chaudhary and a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities. Lone CPI (M-L) MLA too cornered the government over lack of any response on the allegations.

The session, which started at 11 am, could continue only till 12.30 pm amid BJP MLAs’ clamour to cancel the JPSC Preliminary Test (PT). BJP legislators gathered near the well of the houses and thumped the tables to protest. BJP MLA from Mandu constituency Jai Prakash Bhai Patel was marshaled out from the house after which BJP MLAs Amar Bauri, Neelkant Singh Munda among others protested and thumped the tables in the well of the House. An adjournment motion was brought on this issue by various BJP MLAs on the JPSC issue, however, it was rejected by the Speaker.

The current JMM-led government framed rules-Jharkhand Civil Services Civil Services Examination Rules, 2021-to smoothen the process of appointment to direct quota vacancies in various services such as the Jharkhand Administrative Service, and Jharkhand Police Service. The 7th JPSC examination, PT, conducted in September, results of which were declared on November 1, was marred by controversies.

In a letter to the Governor on December 12, the Jharkhand State Students’ Union cited various discrepancies, such as students of consecutive roll numbers in some centres of Lohardaga and Sahebganj districts, which did not have CCTV cameras, clearing the PT. It alleged that the result was published without official declaration of cut-off marks. Later, when the JPSC published the cut-off marks, it was found that several candidates scoring below that were also declared qualified. The letter added that the Commission, through a notice, stated that the OMR sheets of 49 candidates were lost so they were given the marks equivalent to the cut-off and were passed keeping the ‘canons of natural justice’ in consideration. However, they were disqualified after an ‘inquiry’.

Aggrieved aspirants are still on a hunger strike outside Bapu Vatika.

In his adjournment motion submitted to the speaker, CPI(M-L) MLA from Bagodar, Vinod Kumar Singh, cited the discrepancies in JPSC PT and added: “.The government said that 2021 would be the year of appointments, but it was far-fetched.this is when candidates of Panchayat Secretaries and High School teachers are waiting for their appointment letters.on the other hand the government has not decided on the domicile policy and changes are made in Employment policy by the Cabinet.”

BJP MLA from Bhawnathpur constituency Bhanu Pratap Shahi told the reporters that they have demanded the removal of JPSC chairman Amitabh Choudhary. He is also the BCCI acting secretary. Shahi said: “The government is avoiding the situation. Chief Minister Hemant Soren is protecting the people involved in scamming the system.”

JPSC, which conducts Combined Civil Service Examination, has conducted only six exams in 20 years. In 2010, an FIR was lodged against a former member for alleged irregularities in written exams and interviews. At least 204 petitions-related to confusion, corruption in the selection process and irregularities among others-were filed in the High Court till early this year with more than 30 per cent cases pending in the courts.