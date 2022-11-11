Jharkhand Assembly special session: Bills making 1932 as cut-off year for domicile, raising reservation to 77% get nod

The Jharkhand Assembly, during a special session Friday, gave its nod to two key Bills — one that proposes to use 1932 land records to determine who are locals and the other raising reservation offered to different categories in the state to 77 per cent.

The Hemant Soren-led government has been on a massive public outreach programme since the Election Commission sent its opinion to Governor Ramesh Bais on the CM’s possible disqualification over his alleged involvement in an illegal mining case.

Also Read | Jharkhand Cabinet approves draft Bill with 1932 as cut-off year for domicile

In a special session, the assembly passed an amendment to the Jharkhand Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services Act, 2001, raising the reservations for STs, SCs, EBCs, OBCs and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs from the present 60 per cent.

The Bill proposes that the state will urge the Centre for changes in the Ninth Schedule of Constitution.

In the proposed reservation, local people of the SC community will get a quota of 12 per cent, STs will get 28 per cent, Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) 15 per cent, OBCs 12 per cent, and EWS barring those from the other reserved categories 10 per cent.

At present, the STs get a 26 per cent reservation in Jharkhand, while SCs get 10 per cent quota. The OBCs currently get a 14 per cent quota in the state, and increasing it was an electoral promise of all mainstream parties in 2019, including the ruling alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD.

The second key Bill, called the ‘Local Resident of Jharkhand Bill’ of 2022, proposes to keep 1932 as the cut-off year for “proof of land records” for defining a local. Government sources said that those who don’t possess land, or do not have their or their families name in the 1932 Khatiyan (proof of a person’s land document), the concerned Gram Sabhas will validate them.

Advertisement

The Cabinet brief related to the Bill had stated: “Jharkhand ke sthaniya niwasi ki parivasa awem pehchaan hetu, Jharkhand ke sthaniya vyaktiyon ki paribhasha aur parinami samajik sanskritik aur anya laabho ko aise sthaniya vyaktiyon tak vistarit karne ke liye vidheyak 2022 ke gathan ki swikriti di gayi (To define the Local Resident of Jharkhand and for extending the consequential, social, cultural and other benefits to such local persons, the formation of the Bill of 2022 has been approved).”