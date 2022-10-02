scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Jharkhand: Arms, ammo seized after encounter with Maoists

Jharkhand Police on Saturday recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives following an encounter with CPI (Maoist) cadres.

Jharkhand Police on Saturday recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives following an encounter with CPI (Maoist) cadres at a village in the state’s Chatra district, around 140 km from state capital Ranchi.

The state police, along with a team from CRPF’s 190 battalion, went for an operation after getting inputs that CPI (Maoist) members of Special Area Committee member Gautam Paswan and Regional Committee member Indel Ganjhu were grouping in the forest area of Fata village and engaged the Maoists in a gunfight.

