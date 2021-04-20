Jharkhand announces lockdown from April 22-29 to break chain of Covid transmission

Announcing the lockdown, CM Hemant Soren said it was required to break the chain of the virus which is seeing a surge in the state. (File photo)

Stating that the government’s priority is to save both lives and livelihoods, the Jharkhand government Tuesday announced a weeklong lockdown in the state starting April 22 with certain relaxations. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting convened in Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence over the surge in Covid-19 cases and subsequent deaths.

On April 19, 46 people died of Covid-19 infection; as of Tuesday, the state has more than 28,000 active cases.

The lockdown week starting April 22 has been marked as ‘Swasthya Surakhsa Saptah’ where all shops barring essential ones will remain shut.

Announcing the lockdown, CM Soren said it was required to break the chain of the virus which is seeing a surge in the state. “It is of utmost importance that we break the chain of Covid-19 infection. Jharkhand is a poor state and our priority is to save lives and livelihoods…Everybody should abide by Swashtya Surakhsa Saptah…with this we will be successful in breaking the COVID-19 chain,” he said in a video address.

The CM said only a few central, state sectors and private offices will remain open. However, industries, construction, agricultural and mining activities will continue in the state.

CM Soren further said: “All shops will be shut barring those providing essential services. Only marked central and state government offices and private sector offices will be functioning. Work will continue in agriculture, industries, construction and mining sectors. Nobody should leave their house barring for those works where permission is granted. Gathering of five or more people anywhere is prohibited.”

He said that infection will be stopped by public support only and appealed for following government’s orders so that everyone remains safe.