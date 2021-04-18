Jharkhand: At all-party meet, BJP, Congress demand curbs

At an all-party meet held on Saturday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the testing will be ramped up in the next 15 days in the state. He also added that the government has ordered to establish 50 oxygen-supported beds in every district and is working towards catering to the increased need. Meanwhile, both the BJP and Congress stressed on imposing some restrictions to curb the coronavirus infection.

Jharkhand is seeing an upsurge in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the last week. Between April 7-April 16, the growth rate has been 7.72% with 16,201 positive cases. On April 15, the state reported the biggest surge in daily cases with 3480 new infections.

During the meeting, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee President and Food and Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon suggested that the results of the tests be delivered sooner—as opposed to an average time of seven days which is demoralising the people. He asked the CM to work on social lockdown like regulated assembly on marriages, religious functions among others.

सर्वदलीय बैठक में शामिल होने वाले सभी दलों के माननीय नेताओं और सदस्यों द्वारा अपने-अपने विचार रखने के लिए मैं धन्यवाद देता हूँ।

पूर्व की भाँति, इस बार भी हम राज्यवासियों के साथ मिलकर कोरोना को हरायेंगे। बेहतर प्रबंधन और सामंजस्य के साथ कोरोना फ़िर हारेगा, और झारखण्ड जीतेगा। pic.twitter.com/l63nhHecWG — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 17, 2021

Rameshwar Oraon added that rather than complete economic lockdown, there should be sector-wise rationing for imposing restrictions. He added: “I spoke to the Chamber of Commerce, and they suggested to number the days for specific sectors. For example, keep three days a week for textile. This way their business will not hamper.” Importantly, he mentioned that the migrants have started coming back from different cities and therefore, they need to be screened and quarantined at district levels or else the infection will spread to rural areas and emphasised on utilizing the strength of final year medical students in the time of need.

BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash suggested establishing a helpline in every district ‘to avoid confusion’ among patients on which hospital they need to visit. He added: “Although there is enough oxygen production in the state, the issue is the lack of oxygen cylinders and mechanics who handle it. I would request the Chief Minister to ask Tata and Jindal group to manufacture oxygen cylinders at this time of need.” Prakash said that the government took a ‘good step’ in prescribing medicines recommended by the Centre, WHO. However, he added: “Those medicines are not available in the market. The government should buy it from the manufacturers themselves rather than the stockists and should monitor the use of essential drugs and issue a bulletin on a daily basis.” He added that the government needs to break the chain of the virus by imposing some kind of ‘curfew’ as done in other states.

National Health Mission Director RS Shukla said that in the last 17 days, the state has increased its capacity of ICU beds to 2077 from 487 beds earlier. He added that ICU ventilator beds have been increased to 634, from earlier 502 beds. However, he said that the increasing load in Ranchi will need to be catered to. In Ranchi, he said that all hospitals have 200 ventilator beds.