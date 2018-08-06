Jharkhand: Administration to issue death certificate of man lynched a year ago

Alimuddin Ansari was attacked on June 29, 2017 Alimuddin Ansari was attacked on June 29, 2017

The Ramgarh district administration on Sunday said they have decided to issue the death certificate of Alimuddin Ansari, who was lynched by a mob of cow vigilantes in Ramgarh district for carrying beef on June 29 last year.

Ansari’s death certificate has been held up for more than a year due to technical issues, forcing the family to run from pillar-to-post.

SDO, Ramgarh, Anant Kumar said, “As per requirements, we needed police or RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences) to give a specific place of death. Norms say a death/ birth certificate can be generated only after the place of occurrence is mentioned. However, with RIMS not giving a certificate, the administration has decided to take a call in favour of issuing a certificate. Since the entire system is online, we will feed the requisite details and, hopefully, it should be issued by tomorrow.”

Kumar said when an injured person is taken to hospital, it is usually at the hospital where he is declared brought dead.

RIMS Director Dr R K Srivastava said, “I am not immediately aware of the matter or the details of the case being referred to.” RIMS medical superintendent Vivek Kashyap could not be reached.

Alimuddin’s son Shahjad said the family has visited the police station, RIMS and SDO office many times over the past year. “The problem was that all procedures at RIMS were carried out in the name of ‘unidentified male’.”

The documents were “connected with the case” at a later stage during the trial.

Police lodged an FIR against Ansari and his associate Kalimuddin for illegal beef trade on the same day when it lodged the FIR for Ansari’s murder against a dozen named accused. A fast track court convicted 11 people, including members of a local cow protection committee and a BJP leader, in the case. However, Jharkhand High Court had granted bail to nine of the 11 convicts, saying there was no evidence of specific assault against them.

