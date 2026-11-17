An Adivasi woman from Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district, who was sent to Oman to work as a domestic help but ended up in a detention centre on false charges of robbery and prostitution, has returned home following the intervention of the Jharkhand government.

​Sushma Toppo, 29, had travelled to Muscat in March this year after a local agent promised her steady employment on a monthly salary of Rs 25,000.

There were red flags from the beginning.

“The agent told me to lie at the Mumbai airport that I was going to visit my aunt whose daughter was unwell. When I reached Muscat on March 17, the placement office immediately took away my passport, ID and phone,” Sushma said.

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According to the labour department, Toppo was first placed at the house of an employer where she was overworked, denied rest, and given leftover food to eat. When her health deteriorated and her body swelled up, she pleaded with the agent to send her back.

“Before leaving, the agent had assured me that I could return anytime if I didn’t like the work. When I asked to go back, he abused me and demanded Rs 1.6 lakh for my ‘release’,” Sushma said.

Sushma Toppo. (Express photo) Sushma Toppo. (Express photo)

Even after her elder sister, back in the village, arranged money to book a Rs 26,000 return ticket for her for April 5, the local placement office handlers allegedly refused to let Toppo go and forcibly transferred her to another household without consent.

“I was so happy (to know about the tickets) that I packed my bag and just asked the office handler to drop me to the airport but they trapped me again and asked me to work at another household…my sister had borrowed money from people to arrange tickets for me,” she said.

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​Unable to bear the conditions, Sushma fled the house on May 18, she said.

Made to work round-the-clock for Rs 10,000

While trying to find the Indian Embassy on foot, she met an Omani woman and her daughter who offered to help her get her passport back and send her to India. However, Toppo alleged they confined her for nearly four months, made her work round-the-clock for Rs 10,000 a month, and blocked her phone contacts.

“I managed to reach out to local church priests in Lohardaga,” she said, adding that the priest lodged a complaint with the State Migrant Control Room under the Jharkhand Labour Department on September 1.

Shikha Lakra, head of the State Migrant Workers Control Room under Labour Department, said that the control room and the Indian Embassy in Muscat began tracking her whereabouts. The woman who had confined Toppo allegedly demanded 300 Omani Riyals (around Rs 74,000) to retrieve her passport from her previous sponsor.

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“Even after Toppo’s relatives transferred the money, she was not sent home,” she said.

Toppo said that on September 13, the woman took her to the Ministry of Labour office in Ruwi and allegedly handed her over to authorities by falsely accusing her of robbery and involvement in prostitution.

Locked up with 200-300 women

“She took my money promising to get my papers cleared and then left me at the labour department. It was a detention centre. She falsely complained that I was involved in illegal work like prostitution. I was locked up in a large hall with nearly 200 to 300 women from different countries for two months. Our phones were taken away and we were only allowed to call for five minutes once a week,” Sushma said.

​According to officials, the Indian Embassy in Muscat was informed on September 16 that Sushma was in the custody of Oman’s Ministry of Labour. Since her original passport was withheld by her sponsor, the Embassy issued an Emergency Certificate (White Passport) to facilitate her travel, leading to her return last week.

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Lakra told The Indian Express that the department had been working on the case for the past three months. “A priest from Lohardaga contacted the control room and informed them about the incident. After three months of efforts, she finally returned on November 14,” she said.

Lakra said that several cases of similar nature, involving Adivasi women and other women from marginalised communities in Jharkhand, had come to their notice. “There is an urgent need for a policy or set of rules to regulate such activities and prevent incidents of Adivasi women being trapped in foreign countries as well as in other parts of India,” she said.