Jharkhand backs CBI probe into death of activist who killed herself on live stream

The Jharkhand government has recommended a CBI investigation into the death of tribal activist Nisha Bhagat, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Tuesday night, amid mounting pressure from the Opposition BJP and tribal organisations for an independent probe.

In a post on X, Soren said, “The Nisha Bhagat case will now be investigated by the CBI. Directions have been issued.”

The decision comes days after Bhagat allegedly died by suicide at her Ranchi home on November 6, shortly after going live on Facebook. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) had also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought a report from the state government within seven days.