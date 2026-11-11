Jharkhand backs CBI probe into death of activist who killed herself on live stream

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the... Read More
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The Jharkhand government has recommended a CBI investigation into the death of tribal activist Nisha Bhagat, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Tuesday night, amid mounting pressure from the Opposition BJP and tribal organisations for an independent probe.
In a post on X, Soren said, “The Nisha Bhagat case will now be investigated by the CBI. Directions have been issued.”
The decision comes days after Bhagat allegedly died by suicide at her Ranchi home on November 6, shortly after going live on Facebook. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) had also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought a report from the state government within seven days.
In a notice to the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police, the commission sought details of the allegations raised by Bhagat and the action taken by the authorities. It said it had decided to conduct an inquiry under Article 338A of the Constitution.
Bhagat was an activist who was vocal about Adivasi rights, Sarna-Sanatan identity and alleged land grabbing by land mafias. In a nearly 10-minute Facebook Live video recorded shortly before her death, she alleged that she was facing harassment and sought administrative intervention. The circumstances and reasons behind her death remain under investigation.
She also questioned the police response to her complaints.
Her father subsequently lodged a complaint at Pithoria police station, alleging that she had been subjected to mental and social harassment. An FIR was subsequently registered against some tribal leaders under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a DSP, to investigate the case. The officer-in-charge of Pithoria police station, Pandey, was subsequently removed from his post and attached to the police lines.
BJP Jharkhand president Aditya Sahu on Wednesday credited the party’s sustained protests with prompting the state government to recommend a CBI investigation into Bhagat’s death.
He said the BJP’s Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha had launched protests soon after her death, including effigy burning and torch marches, and had announced further programmes, including a Jharkhand bandh and candle march. Sahu said the party had been demanding an impartial investigation and justice for Bhagat’s family from the beginning.