Two dead, several injured in series of accidents in Jharkhand

At least two people were killed and around a dozen injured in a series of accidents on the National Highway 33 at Chutupali outpost area in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, the police said on Tuesday. At least half-a-dozen vehicles were also damaged after they caught fire. Traffic movement on the highway, which links Ranchi to Hazaribagh, remained severely affected since 9 pm on Monday, even as the police and NDRF were trying to clear the stretch till Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, around 2.30 pm on Monday, an Indian Oil Company tanker overturned at Chutupali after it rammed into a Maruti Omni car and then a stationary trailer truck. While the Maruti Omni driver, later identified as Ramgarh resident Rahul, died on the spot, gas began to leak from the tanker due to the impact of the collision. The police, and teams from Central Coalfields Ltd’s Mines Rescue Station and IOC, Bokaro, were took around four hours to stop the leak.

Around three hours after traffic resumed, a truck reportedly hit an air-conditioned bus, carrying passengers from Ranchi to Sahebganj, in the area. The bus lost control and overturned close to the gas tanker before catching fire. All passengers managed to escape with minor injuries, the police said. They added that around a dozen people were taken to Sadar Hospital in Ramgarh, while two others were shifted to RIMS, Ranchi for treatment. “Fire from the AC bus gradually spread and caught the tail end of the gas tanker…A truck and a few other vehicles also caught fire. In the ensuing panic, some vehicles met with accidents. A passenger of a Maruti car, which had met an accident in the rush, succumbed to injuries later,” Ramgarh’s Superintendent of Police A Vijayalakshmi, who is overseeing the relief and rescue operations, said.

An ambulance also caught fire in the incident. “The ambulance was taking a body to Ramgarh. When the vehicle caught fire, the people managed to escape with minor injuries, but the body was charred,” the SP said. She added that the fires have been extinguished and the work to clear mangled remains of the vehicles were being cleared. “Once that is done, traffic in the area will resume on Tuesday.”

