Jharkhand: 200 ABVP activists detained during march against lathi-charge on protesters

Those detained included ABVP national general secretary, national secretary and Jharkhand state secretary. All of them were released in the night, seven hours after they were detained

Written by: Shubham Tigga
3 min readRanchiAug 11, 2026 10:46 PM IST
Ranchi, Aug 11 (ANI): Detained protesters raise slogans during the protest by ABVP workers and the statewide 'Jharkhand Bandh' over the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, in Ranchi on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)Detained protesters raise slogans during the protest by ABVP workers and the statewide 'Jharkhand Bandh' over the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, in Ranchi on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab, enhanced with AI)
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More than 200 ABVP activists, including three senior office-bearers, were detained on Tuesday while marching from Ranchi’s Old Assembly area towards the new Assembly building in protest against the lathi-charge on students, who were protesting alleged irregularities in government job examinations on Monday.

Those detained included Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) national general secretary Dr Virendra Singh Solanki, national secretary Abhay Pratap Singh and Jharkhand state secretary Prakash Tuti.

According to ABVP social media coordinator Satyam Mishra, the activists were detained around 2-2.30 pm near the Old Assembly after police stopped their march and took them away in different vehicles. The activists were released after 9pm.

Also Read | When tear gas clears, what remains in Ranchi

Mishra said there was some use of force by the police to stop the protesters, but clarified that there was no full-fledged lathi-charge. “There was some light use of force,” he said.

The ABVP had organised the event in protest against the previous day’s lathi-charge on students during their march. The ABVP march came on a day when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had called a Jharkhand bandh over the incident.

Will fight from street to Assembly: BJP

The BJP has launched a social media campaign using the hashtag #HitlerHemant to target the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government over the police action against protesting students on August 10.

Also Read | From 7 am to 7 pm: How the march to Jharkhand Assembly unfolded

BJP state general secretary Amar Kumar Bauri, while criticising the action over the students and the ABVP activists, said the hashtag was not merely a social media trend but a symbol of what he called the government’s “cruelty and brutality” towards students.

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Bauri alleged that the government was trying to suppress the students’ movement through force, adding the BJP would continue the fight “from the streets to the Assembly.”

Meanwhile, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, after he was allegedly injured in the protest on Monday, issued an open letter from the hospital. Thanking all those who participated in the Assembly gherao programme, he demanded action against those responsible for the lathi-charge on the peaceful protesters. On Tuesday evening, students also took out a silent march in protest against the lathi- charge.

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Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

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