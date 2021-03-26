Jharkhand: 72-year-old woman dies after Covid-19 vaccine jab

The woman was given the jab on March 21 and family members said that she went unconscious at night. (Representational)

In another case of death after being administered COVID-19 vaccine in Jharkhand, a 72-year-old woman died in Latehar district’s Mahuadanr block two days ago. The woman, identified as Devmani Devi of Orsa Path village in Mahuadanr, was given the jab on March 21 and family members said that she went unconscious at night. She died at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) Ranchi during treatment in the wee hours on March 23.

The district administration said that Devi was administered the Covishield vaccine. Latehaar Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran said: “The woman was vaccinated and two days later she died. As per the RIMS report she had hypertension and cardiovascular issues. I don’t think the woman died due to the complication arising out of the vaccination.”

However, the post mortem was not conducted to know the exact cause of death. DC Imran said that it was because the family members had relied on RIMS ‘report assuming it to be the probable cause of death and did not ‘allow’ the administration to take the body for postmortem. The family members shared a RIMS medical report which mentioned the provisional cause of death as ‘Hemorrhagic Stroke’

Devi’s grandson Ranbir Yadav, a farmer, alleged that her grandmother was constantly ‘pressured’ by local health workers to get vaccinated or else her ration or pension would be withheld. “The Sahiya used to tell that her pension will be withheld and rations would not be given. One day I was not there when the local Sahiya took her for vaccination. The same day on March 21 she went unconscious at 11 pm after which we rushed to the CHC, but could not awake the main doctor. Next day we rushed to Latehar Sadar Hospital where we were given an ambulance to RIMS Ranchi. She was admitted there and died a day later on March 23.”

Yadav said that prior to getting the vaccine, she was working in the household and never not complained of any ailment. Yadav said: “Three years ago her blood pressure levels had increased and we had put her on medication, later she had discontinued. However, she never complained of any ailment and she used to do household chores every day…I think the main reason for death is due to the complication arising after being vaccinated.” .

He added that since RIMS had already given a report, he did not want to do a postmortem of grandmother’s body. “I gave in writing to the police station that I don’t want any post mortem done.”

On the being pressured allegation, the DC said: “Let the family give it in writing, we will investigate.”