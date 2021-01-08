Jharkhand: 50-year-old widow gangraped in Chatra, two arrested

A 50-year-old widow was allegedly gangraped by three men, all her neighbours, in Jharkhand’s Chatra district late Thursday night, the police said.

Two accused have been arrested, while one remains absconding. According to the police, the accused were in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident and had inserted a foreign object into the victim’s private parts.

The police also said that the accused had indulged in an argument with the victim due to some dispute.

A case under IPC section 376 D (Gangrape) has been registered. The woman was then treated at a community health centre and is said to be stable.

“She is currently giving her statement to a magistrate. It appears that there was some old dispute between the accused and the victim,” a police source said.