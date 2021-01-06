Jharkhand: 30 arrested for stopping CM’s convoy at protest; 2 policemen suspended

Thirty people have been arrested for stopping Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s convoy, vandalizing barricades and injuring policemen during a protest Monday.

The crowd had gathered to protest days after a woman’s mutilated body was found in an isolated area in Ranchi district. However, during the protest at Kishoreganj Chowk, protestors allegedly got violent, after which the CM’s convoy was rerouted. Sources in the police also added that they have suspended two police officers for dereliction of duty.

Ranchi SSP Surendra Jha said, “30 people found involved in this incident have been sent to jail so far. They had conspired to attack the CM’s convoy in a planned manner and had even pelted stones on the first vehicle on the convoy. In due time the convoy rerouted. ”

CM Hemant Soren told reporters, “I got to know about the incident later…A few people had planned this…and if found to be true and the administration will take strict action. Ranchi is a very small city and we know each other’s face and whose people they are, we all know very well. But the law does not work seeing the party or organization. The law will act on the wrong activities.”

On the Ormanjhi recovery of the body said: “Police is doing their job and we are not hiding anything from the public.”

Meanwhile, Jharkhand government Tuesday formed a two member High Level Committee comprising an IAS officer KK Soan and an IPS officer DIG Akhilesh Jha. A show cause notice has also been issued to the SSP and Deputy Commissioner Ranchi.