Jharkhand: 3-year-old ‘raped’, beheaded, body found in plastic bag

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and beheaded by two men after abducting her from a platform of the Tatanagar railway station in Jharkhand last week, police said on Wednesday. Two persons have been arrested.

The torso of the girl, kept in a plastic bag, was recovered from a bush around 4 km from the railway station Tuesday night, police officials said.

Sniffer dogs were pressed into service to locate the head of the girl, Superintendent of Police (Railway) Ehtesham Waquarib said.

The incident occurred last Friday when the girl was sleeping along with her mother and a man who is now a suspect.

Waquarib said the girl’s mother, who hails from West Bengal’s Purulia, had left her husband and arrived at the station with the man and her child. The three were sleeping on the Tatanagar station platform that night when the mother realised that her daughter was missing.

She then lodged a complaint with the police saying that the man with whom she had fled could be involved in the incident.

The man was detained and his role in the incident is being investigated, police officials have said adding that they got additional inputs from CCTV footage of the platform following which two persons in their 30s have been arrested.

“The two confessed that they beheaded the girl after raping and strangulating the girl to death.

On the basis of the leads provided by them, the police recovered the torso but the head was not found,” Waquarib said. The accused have been sent to 14-day judicial custody