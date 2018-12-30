Jharkhand: 2019 will be year for eradicating poverty, says CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Sunday said that 2019 will be the year for eradicating poverty in the state.

“… I assure you that the year 2019 will be garibi unmulan ka varsh hoga (the year for poverty eradication),” Das said while addressing a ‘Van Bhoj’ organised by ‘Hatia Visthapith Parivar Samiti’, here.

Reiterating that the state government is committed to elevate the poor, Das said Prime Minister Narendra Modis goal is to provide housing to the homeless by 2022, but the Jharkhand government has set the year 2020 as the deadline to attain the goal.

The people, who are staying in jhuggis (slums) near the under construction Assembly area near Hatia, will be provided with housing at one place by constructing a colony where each family will get a dwelling of two-room, kitchen and toilet.

The colony, designed on the pattern of ‘Adarsh colony’, will have marriage hall, park and other amenities, Das said.

The chief minister urged the displaced families to get their children into skill training and informed them that the government has underlined Rs 700 crore for skill training so that the youth get jobs.