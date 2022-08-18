scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Jharkhand: 15 jail inmates get death sentence for fellow prisoner’s killing

On August 6, the court had convicted 22 inmates for the killing inside the jail premises, their charges ranging from murder, attempt to murder to rioting.

Jharkhand, Jharkhand News, death sentence, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsWhile awarding the death sentence to the 15 inmates, Judge Sinha said he was clearly of the view that there was absolutely “no reason to commute the sentence of death to any other sentence of lesser degree”.

A court in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district Thursday sentenced to death 15 inmates of the Ghaghidih Central Jail for killing a fellow inmate during a clash in 2019.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Rajendra Kumar Sinha, however, said the sentencing shall not be executed unless confirmed by the Jharkhand High Court.

On August 6, the court had convicted 22 inmates for the killing inside the jail premises, their charges ranging from murder, attempt to murder to rioting.

The seven others have been awarded 10 years jail.

According to the court records and the police, two factions of inmates clashed with each other on June 25, 2019, after an inmate broke the queue at the jail telephone booth.

Two inmates, one of them Manoj Kumar Singh, were grievously injured. Singh died on the way to hospital, following which a case was registered at the Parsudih police station.

The court also after convicting them for attempt to murder.

While awarding the death sentence to the 15 inmates, Judge Sinha said he was clearly of the view that there was absolutely “no reason to commute the sentence of death to any other sentence of lesser degree”.

“Even the alternative of awarding the sentence of imprisonment for whole of the natural life with no remission does not appear justified in view of the nature of crimes committed by the appellant and looking to his incorrigible conduct,” the judge noted.

“Justice demands that the courts should impose punishments befitting the crime so that it reflects public abhorrence of the crime…The victim was…an unprotected state and defenceless. During the course of committing murder, the convicts acted in a barbarous manner. Therefore, I must respond to the society and the individual’s cry for justice against the convicts in awarding the sentence so that public abhorrence of the crime is reflected, he further wrote.

“Accordingly the (15) convicts are awarded sentence with death, means (they) shall be hanged by the neck till their death and pay fine of Rs 5,000…However, execution of death sentence passed…shall not be executed unless it is confirmed by the High Court of Jharkhand.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 10:40:38 pm
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time voters

