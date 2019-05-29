Jharkhand: 13 personnel injured in IED blasts by Maoists

Thirteen personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police were injured in a series of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts allegedly triggered by Maoists in Jharkhand’s Saraikela Kharsawan early on Tuesday, police said.

All the injured personnel — four of whom sustained “grievous injuries” — were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, according to Jharkhand Police.

The blasts took place around 5 am in Kuchai police station area when a joint team of the CRPF’s special jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, and the police was carrying out a search operation.

Additional Director General of Police (Operations) M L Meena said that other blasts had occurred after the elections and the perpetrator was shot.

“Tuesday early morning there was a series of blasts again, which left many injured. The Naxals also fired on them (the joint team). Four are seriously injured, but all will survive,” he said.

The joint team was led by the 209th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the CRPF deployed in the state for anti-Maoist operations.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is on to nab the culprits.