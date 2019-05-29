Toggle Menu
Jharkhand: 13 personnel injured in IED blasts by Maoistshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jharkhand-13-personnel-injured-in-ied-blasts-by-maoists-5753524/

Jharkhand: 13 personnel injured in IED blasts by Maoists

All the injured personnel — four of whom sustained “grievous injuries” — were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, according to Jharkhand Police.

The injured personnel were airlifted to Ranchi.

Thirteen personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police were injured in a series of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts allegedly triggered by Maoists in Jharkhand’s Saraikela Kharsawan early on Tuesday, police said.

The blasts took place around 5 am in Kuchai police station area when a joint team of the CRPF’s special jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, and the police was carrying out a search operation.

Additional Director General of Police (Operations) M L Meena said that other blasts had occurred after the elections and the perpetrator was shot.

Jharkhand Naxal attack: 11 security personnel injured in IED blast in Saraikela
An IED was detonated while personnel were undertaking special operations.

“Tuesday early morning there was a series of blasts again, which left many injured. The Naxals also fired on them (the joint team). Four are seriously injured, but all will survive,” he said.

The joint team was led by the 209th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the CRPF deployed in the state for anti-Maoist operations.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is on to nab the culprits.

