Jharkhand: 11 get life in jail for rape of Law student

A Ranchi district court on Monday sentenced 11 convicts to life imprisonment in the case of gangrape of a Law student in November last year.

The court of Judicial Commissioner Navneet Kumar, which had found the 11 guilty on February 27, sent them to jail for the remainder of their natural lives and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them.

The juvenile accused is facing trial before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The incident occurred on November 26, 2018. The case was registered under IPC Sections 376D (gangrape), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and Sections of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

The police had arrested the 11 accused, and detained one juvenile, and recovered a pistol and a country-made gun along with live ammunition. The police tracked down the accused after mounting technical surveillance, officials said.

Jharkhand DGP Kamal Nayan Choubey said, “The police worked swiftly and in a speedy trial all the accused were convicted last week. On Monday, the court sentenced 11 convicts to life imprisonment.”

The court heard the case on a day-to-day basis and delivered the judgment in three months.

Police sources said call detail records, semen samples and circumstantial evidence led to the conviction.

The convicts are Kuldeep Oraon, Sunil Oraon, Sandeep Tirkey, Ajay Munda, Rajan Oraon, Naveen Oraon, Basant Kacchap, Ravi Oraon, Rohit Oraon, Sunil Munda and Rishi Oraon. —With PTI inputs

