Jharkand DGP Kamal Nayan Choubey transferred, Fire chief takes over

Jharkhand DGP Kamal Nayan Choubey was on Monday transferred to Delhi as Officer On Special Duty, (Police Modernisation). M V Rao, a 1987-batch IPS officer who was D-G (Fire Services and Home Guards), replaced him.

Choubey’s tenure was pockmarked by incidents which called into question the state’s law and order situation.

During elections, after Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech on former CM Raghubar Das’s work on “curbing Naxalism” in the state, four policemen were killed. In January, seven people were beheaded, which sources said was a “complete intelligence failure”.

However, it was also during his tenure that convictions were secured in two gang rapes cases in very short time.

A source close to Choubey said: “Maybe the current government wanted an officer with whom they had a higher comfort level.” Choubey refused to comment.

Sources say his replacement, Rao, is seen as an “upright” officer.

