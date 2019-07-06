Jharkahnd: Two held for circulating ‘communal video’

Two people have been arrested in Jharkhand’s Saraikela-Kharsawan district for circulating “inflammatory and communal” video on social media in connection with the mob violence on June 18.

Advertising

On June 18, Tabrez Ansari, 22, was tied to a pole and beaten by a mob, and was allegedly forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram, Jai Hanuman” in Dhaktidih village of the district. He succumbed to injuries on June 22.

Police identified the arrested duo as Mohammad Ahsan Ali and Mohammad Azam, both residents of Kamalpur village, approximately 10 km from Dhatkidih.

Saraikela’s Superintendent of Police Karthik S said, “A different video was circulated which stoked communal passion against one community as a reaction to the mob violence. We are yet to arrest the person who is seen in the video.”

Ali’s mother Rahimab Khatun said, “My son did not know English and he may have forwarded a video, but we don’t know what was in it. Even the police did not show it to us.”