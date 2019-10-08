Jhansi ‘encounter’: Family refuses cremation, seeks FIR

More than 24 hours after receiving the body of 28-year-old Pushpendra Yadav, who was killed in an alleged police encounter Sunday in the Gursarai police station area of Jhansi — his family members refused to cremate the body which was kept on Moth-Gursarai Road. They demanded a murder FIR be registered against a Jhansi police

inspector.

Advertising

The family alleged that the inspector, a station house officer (SHO), killed Pushpendra when he was asked to return Rs 1 lakh in exchange for the release of the man’s truck seized last week for overloading.

The senior police officers however refused to get a new FIR registered against the policeman and added that the application given to them by the man’s family, and the points raised in it, will be made part of the police investigation in connection to FIR registered against Pushpendra and his associates following the encounter.

On Sunday early hours, Pushpendra was killed in an alleged police encounter, hours after he allegedly fired a shot at the SHO who had seized Pushpendra’s truck around a week ago. The SHO was admitted to the district hospital and is now out of danger.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced that party president Akhilesh Yadav visit the Kargua Khurd village and meet the family members of Pushpendra who was killed in a “fake encounter” by the police. “We have tried to convince the family to cremate the body. They are alleging that Pushpendra was murdered. I told them that a case has already been registered in connection to the encounter and no other case can be registered. We have told the family that the application given by them will be properly entered in our General Diary and it will be attached with the police investigation already going on. All the points raised by them will be part of our investigation. However they are yet not convinced,” said DIG Jhansi (range) Subhash Singh Baghel.

Talking to The Indian Express, Pushpendra’s father claimed that his son was killed by the SHO who took Rs 1 lakh from Pushpendra on the pretext of releasing his truck but later refused to do so. He said that the body will not be removed from the road until there is a murder FIR against the SHO.

“We will take and cremate the body only when there is an FIR registered on our complaint for murder. As of now, we have kept the body on the road. We have already given an FIR complaint against the SHO who killed my son. Police is denying getting an FIR registered and are claiming that the SHO did not kill my son, instead he was attacked by my son. There is no truth to it,” said Harish Chandra, a retired Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan.

“On the night of Saturday my son left the house around 9 pm after getting a call from the inspector. He informed his mother that the SHO has called him to talk about the release of the truck and he is going to meet him. A sum of Rs 1.50 lakh was demanded from us and Rs 1 lakh was already paid to the SHO by us. However, after taking Rs 1 lakh he started saying that a challan has been issued on the truck and he cannot released it. Some argument took place between the SHO and Pushpendra over returning the money if the truck cannot be released and SHO shot him,” he claimed.

Jhansi SSP Om Prakash Singh had earlier informed The Indian Express that SHO was the one who got a call from Pushpendra to meet him and, between 9.15 and 9.30 pm, when the SHO reached Bamrauli intersection on Kanpur Jhansi highway to meet Pushpendra, he was attacked. The SHO was said to be coming from Kanpur after finishing his two-day leave when he got the call from Pushpendra.

“As soon as he rolled down his window pane, a shot was fired at him by Pushpendra. The bullet missed his face and passed touching his chin. Injured, he came out of his car and tried to chase the attackers but they fled. He then somehow called the police station and a team rushed to help him. He was taken to Jhansi Medical College. At the spot we found that the attackers had left their bike for some reason and got away with the SHO’s car,” SSP had said.

As per SSP’s version, later around 2.30 am SHO’s car was seen on Gursarai road (around 40 km from the earlier spot) and Pushpendra was left injured in a retaliatory fire by a police team which tried to stop the car but was attacked. He later succumbed to a bullet injury in his head. Pushpendra has survived by his parents, a wife, an ailing grandmother and an elder brother who lives in Delhi. His elder sister is married and live with her in-laws. Pushpendra got married on June 28 this year.

Asked about Pushpendra’s elder brother Ravindra (32), also made accused for attacking the inspector, Harish Chandra claimed that Ravindra was in Delhi at the time of incident.

DIG Baghel said that they have assured the family that they will proceed correctly on this and his name might be removed from the FIR. He, however, denied the family’s claim that there was no police case ever registered against Pushpendra before the Saturday episode. “Pushpendra has three cases registered against him in the past,” said the DIG. He added the matter truck has been taken up by the mining department.