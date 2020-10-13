Jhansi: Eight students held for ‘blackmail and gangrape’ of teen

As per the case registered by the victim, a Rishikesh resident sneaked into her room through her balcony and raped her on October 5, an officer said.

Eight students of a college allegedly blackmailed and gangraped a 17-year-old girl in Jhansi district.

According to senior police officials, the accused used a video to extort Rs 2,000 from the girl. They also allegedly beat up another student the girl was going to meet, after he tried to stop the accused from sexually assaulting her on Sunday.

While the FIR in the case named one accused and 10-15 unidentified people, eight students including the named accused have been arrested.

“The girl — a student — had come to meet another student. The accused saw them meeting and recorded their video to blackmail them. Using the video, they made the girl transfer Rs 2,000 to a local shop and took that money from the shopkeeper. As the girl was already in panic, they further blackmailed her and took her to a hostel room. When the boy tried to intervene, they beat him up,” said District Magistrate Andra Vamsi.

SP City Vivek Tripath said that a wireless department constable was passing by when he noticed that the accused were beating up a boy. When he intervened, the accused ran away. The constable then informed the control room and additional police forces reached the spot.

Senior police officials said that the presence of semen in the hostel room confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted.

The report of the girl’s medical examination is awaited. The semen has been sent for DNA test, said the ASP.

An FIR was registered on the girl’s complaint against one named accused and at least 10 unidentified people under Sections 376D (gangrape), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 395 (dacoity), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC along with section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

DM Vamsi told The Indian Express that the college hostel was shut but the premises were open that day because an examination was going on.

SSP Dinesh Kumar P said that they have separately questioned the eight arrested persons, and further investigation is on.

The State Human Rights Commission took cognizance of the matter. In an order letter to the Jhansi SSP, commission member Justice K P Singh said, “Prima facie the incident appears to be a clear example of human rights violation, and the commission is taking suo motu cognizance. In the incident, the SPP should get an investigation conducted and submit the report to the commission in four weeks.”

