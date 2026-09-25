Jhansi-Agra Cantt Express train extended up to Mathura, check new stops and timings

Indian Railways has extended the Jhansi-Agra Cantt Express up to Mathura. Check the new route, timings and four new commercial stoppages.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Sep 25, 2026 01:37 PM IST
The Jhansi-Agra Cantt Express has been extended up to Mathura. Check the new route, additional stops, revised timings and service details. (Image: Railways/Enhanced using AI)The Jhansi-Agra Cantt Express has been extended up to Mathura. Check the new route, additional stops, revised timings and service details. (Image: Railways/Enhanced using AI)
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Indian Railways extends Jhansi-Agra Cantt Express: Indian Railways has approved the extension of train number 11901/11902 Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi-Agra Cantt Express up to Mathura station. The extension will provide an additional train service for passengers travelling between Jhansi, Agra and Mathura. The extended service will also give passengers access to four more stations.

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Jhansi-Agra Cantt Express extended up to Mathura

With the extension, train number 11901 will now run from Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi to Mathura, while train number 11902 will start its return journey from Mathura to Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi. The total distance covered by the train will increase from 217 km to 270 km.

Jhansi to Mathura train timings

Train number 11901 will depart from Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 4:00 PM and reach Mathura at 11:00 PM. For the return journey, train number 11902 will depart from Mathura at 5:05 AM and reach Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 12:50 PM.

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New stops on extended route

The extended portion of the train’s route will have commercial stoppages at four stations:

  • Raja Ki Mandi
  • Runkuta
  • Deen Dayal Dham
  • Baad

These stoppages will make the train more useful for passengers travelling to and from these stations.

Better connectivity between Jhansi, Agra and Mathura

The extension is expected to improve rail connectivity between Jhansi, Agra and Mathura. It will also provide an additional travel option for passengers along the extended route.

Train service between Jhansi and Mathura

  • Train number 12723 Telangana Superfast Express
  • Train number 12627 Karnataka Express
  • Train number 12189 Mahakaushal Express
  • Train number 12485 NED SGNR Superfast Express
  • Train number 12192 JBP NZM Superfast Express
  • Train number 18477 Utkal Express
  • Train number 12715 Sachkhand Superfast Express
  • Train number 12617 Mangladweep Express
  • Train number 12625 Kerala Superfast Express
  • Train number 12807 Samta Express
  • Train number 18237 Chattisgarh Express
  • Train number 16031 Andaman Express
  • Train number 11077 Jhelum Express
  • Train number 12137 Punjab Mail
  • Train number 12279 Taj Express
  • Train number 12001 NDLS Shatabdi
  • Train number 11057 CSMT ASR Express

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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