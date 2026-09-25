Jhansi-Agra Cantt Express train extended up to Mathura, check new stops and timings

The Jhansi-Agra Cantt Express has been extended up to Mathura. Check the new route, additional stops, revised timings and service details. (Image: Railways/Enhanced using AI)

Indian Railways extends Jhansi-Agra Cantt Express: Indian Railways has approved the extension of train number 11901/11902 Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi-Agra Cantt Express up to Mathura station. The extension will provide an additional train service for passengers travelling between Jhansi, Agra and Mathura. The extended service will also give passengers access to four more stations.

Jhansi-Agra Cantt Express extended up to Mathura

With the extension, train number 11901 will now run from Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi to Mathura, while train number 11902 will start its return journey from Mathura to Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi. The total distance covered by the train will increase from 217 km to 270 km.

Jhansi to Mathura train timings

Train number 11901 will depart from Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 4:00 PM and reach Mathura at 11:00 PM. For the return journey, train number 11902 will depart from Mathura at 5:05 AM and reach Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 12:50 PM.