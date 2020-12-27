Jhalod: Pradeepsinh Jadeja condoles death of deceased BJP leader’s wife

State HOME Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Saturday visited Jhalod in Dahod district to offer condolences to the family members of BJP leader late Hiren Patel after his wife Bina Patel passed away earlier this week.

Jadeja also held a meeting with the district police officers to check on the progress in Patel’s murder case and said anyone involved in the alleged murder “would not be spared”.

On September 27, Patel was murdered allegedly by contract killers.

On his previous visit to Jhalod last week, Jadeja had met Patel’s family and offered condolences to Bina Patel. Days after her demise, Jadeja paid a second visit to the family on Saturday and assured the couple’s children that the perpetrators of Patel’s murder would be brought to book.

He also held a meeting with Dahod Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joysar and other senior police officers of the district to check the progress in the investigation of Patel’s alleged murder, which is said to have political links.

During the meeting, the police apprised Jadeja that six of the eight accused in the alleged murder had been arrested and teams had been formed to track the two accused who are still on the run. Dahod police said that it is also gathering “technical evidence” to track down the two accused.

The six arrested accused include 2002 Sabarmati train carnage convict Irfan Pada, Jhalod resident Ajay Kalal, Ujjain residents Sajjansinh Chauhan and Mohammed Samir Mujawar, the owner of a roadside dhaba in Mahidpur in Madhya Pradesh Balram Bhuvanji, who allegedly facilitated the accused to meet on his eatery’s premises to plan the staged “hit and run”, and Salim Baju Shaikh alias Kala, who fetched one of the three cars used in the crime from his brother.

Teams from the Dahod Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Special Operations Group (SOG) have been sent out to nab Imran Gudala, a resident of Jhalod and Irfan Basti, a resident of of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh — two names that cropped up during the interrogation of the arrested accused but have evaded arrest.