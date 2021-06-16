Jewellery chain ropes in Dutee Chand as ambassador

The national champion in the women's 100m event will promote Senco Gold & Diamonds’ new light-weight jewellery range ‘Everlite’. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Star sprinter Dutee Chand has signed on as a brand ambassador for a leading jewellery retail chain that has rolled out a campaign supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Dutee is the first sportsperson in India to openly acknowledge being gay.

The national champion in the women’s 100m event will promote Senco Gold & Diamonds’ new light-weight jewellery range ‘Everlite’. The 85-year-old brand, one of India’s largest jewellery retail chains, is celebrating Pride Month.

“A lot of people keep asking me how far has my relationship gone and if my family has accepted it, and if will I able to marry in the future. I just have one thing to say — to love is not a crime, the only difference is that someone likes a man and another likes a woman. I really love my life partner, she loves me a lot and we want to spend our life together,” said Dutee, who has been training at Patiala’s National Institute of Sports for the last three months.

“During the pandemic, we were worried about the competitions getting cancelled, a lot of athletes could not train as training is a costly affair and companies are not sponsoring due to slow business. However, the Indian Grand Prix and interstate competitions are just around the corner, and I hope to give my best and qualify for the Olympics,” she said.

Suvankar Sen, CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds said: “We are honoured to have Dutee as our brand ambassador. She is a talented athlete our country is proud to have. She is set to feature in a race in the Olympic qualifying event next week, and we wish her all the best. We are confident that she will come out with flying colours in the Olympic qualifying event and make our country proud again at the grandest sporting event in Tokyo.”

The brand has unveiled a new range of Everlite jewellery named the ‘Love is Love Collection’ that offers a range of rings, ear-studs, chains and pendants in gold and diamond for daily wear as well as for occasions. Headquartered in Kolkata, Senco Gold & Diamonds has more than 100 stores across India and is the largest jewellery retail chain from Eastern India.

Senco is the second jewellery brand in recent times to release a campaign for the LGBTQ+ community. In April, south Indian brand Bhima Jewellers released an ad film portraying the transition of a teenage boy into a young woman.