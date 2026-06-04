2 workers killed as crane collapses at Jewar airport flyover construction site

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At least two workers were killed and several others feared trapped after a heavy crane at a construction site near Jewar airport flyover fell.
The crane was being used in the construction of a flyover connecting the Jewar airport in Noida to Faridabad but lost balance and overturned on Thursday evening, police said.
Rescue operations are underway to evacuate the trapped workers, news agency PTI reported, quoting police officials.
The accident triggered chaos at the construction site, as workers rushed to rescue their colleagues caught in the wreckage.
Police teams arrived at the scene and began rescue operations. Heavy machinery has been deployed to expedite the operation.
Several rescued workers were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The rain connection
Heavy rain during the day reportedly had made the construction site muddy and slippery.
While lifting girders for the flyover, the heavy crane lost balance and toppled to the ground, eyewitnesses recalled to PTI.
Around six to seven workers were present at the scene during the incident. It is feared that three to four of them were crushed under the crane, witnesses said.
#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana: A crane overturned during the construction of the Jewar Airport flyover near Pahneda Khurd. Rescue operations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/9QpDieefvX
— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026
Officials later confirmed that two workers have died in the incident so far.
A Faridabad police spokesperson said the cause of the accident is being investigated. The exact extent of the damage will only be known after the rescue operation is complete and all the trapped workers are evacuated.
The administration is monitoring the incident, he added.
The official said work is underway to lift the massive collapsed crane. Gas cutters are being used to cut the structure to free the trapped workers.
(With inputs from PTI)
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