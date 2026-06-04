2 workers killed as crane collapses at Jewar airport flyover construction site

A crane overturned during the construction of the Jewar Airport flyover near Pahneda Khurd, in Faridabad on Thursday. Rescue operations are ongoing. (ANI Video Grab)

At least two workers were killed and several others feared trapped after a heavy crane at a construction site near Jewar airport flyover fell.

The crane was being used in the construction of a flyover connecting the Jewar airport in Noida to Faridabad but lost balance and overturned on Thursday evening, police said.

Rescue operations are underway to evacuate the trapped workers, news agency PTI reported, quoting police officials.

The accident triggered chaos at the construction site, as workers rushed to rescue their colleagues caught in the wreckage.

Victims being taken after a crane collapsed during Jewar flyover construction, in Faridabad, Haryana, Thursday, June 4, 2026. (PTI Photo, Enhanced using AI) Victims being taken after a crane collapsed during Jewar flyover construction, in Faridabad, Haryana, Thursday, June 4, 2026. (PTI Photo, Enhanced using AI)

Police teams arrived at the scene and began rescue operations. Heavy machinery has been deployed to expedite the operation.