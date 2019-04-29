Jet staffer’s suicide: Colleagues were pooling money for him till salary crisis hit them

COLLEAGUES OF Jet Airways employee Shailesh Kumar Singh, who committed suicide on Friday, had been pooling money for him each month till they themselves were impacted by the loss of salary at the embattled airline.

The 53-year-old senior technician of the grounded airline, who was suffering from stomach cancer, jumped off the terrace of his home in Mumbai’s suburb Nallasopara on Friday afternoon.

“As Singh had been battling stomach cancer since a couple of years, more than 40 staff members of our Ground Support department would collect money every month and paid his ration bills in the past. However, after our own salaries were held up, we couldn’t do much in the past few months. I too have a home loan to look after,” said Avinash Mishra, Singh’s colleague.

“The medical insurance provided by the airline that was availed by him was soon to expire as well,” he added.

Singh’s colleagues believe that the financial constraints could have put additional pressure on him in the past few months.

Singh, his wife, two sons and daughter used to live in the nearby Nagindas chawl before moving to the flat in a housing society in Nallasopara’s Oswal Nagari eight years ago. According to neighbours, Singh was yet to pay off the home loan and had not paid the building maintenance dues for over a year. His elder son, Raghavendra, is learnt to have quit his job a few months ago in order to take care of his father.

The Indian Express tried to reach his younger son Saurabh Singh, also a Jet Airways employee, but he said that they were on way to Varanasi to conduct the last rites of his father and was not in a position to talk.

According to neighbours, Singh’s family left for Varanasi around 4 am on Sunday. The society where he lived also held a prayer meet on Sunday morning.

Pankaj Singh, secretary of the society, told The Indian Express, “He had come to my house asking for the terrace keys. He said he needed the keys in order to get a satellite TV dish installed there for his house. Had he shared his thoughts and the situation with us, we would have thought out ways of helping him.”

Several people from North Indian states, Gujarat and Rajasthan stay in the society.

Geeta Sharma, a neighbour, said that Singh had latched his house from outside before going to the terrace of the four-storeyed building. He climbed down to the roof of his house on the fourth floor and sat on it for nearly one and a half hour, she recalled.

“No one dared to go to the terrace in fear that it might trigger panic in him. The fire brigade had been called but it arrived quite late,” she said, adding that Singh had returned from the hospital a day before the incident and had insisted his family to take him to the village.

While the Tulinj police station has lodged a case of accidental death, a postmortem report is expected in two-three days. Police Inspector Daniel Ben said that the investigation is underway and no further information had been received until Sunday evening. Sharma Rai, a close friend of Singh and also a resident of the same housing society, said that Singh’s close friends and relatives were now collecting money to help his family conduct the last rites.

Avinash Mohite of the All India Jet Airways’ Officers and Staff Association said that members of the group were slated to meet on Monday to discuss the matter.