Vijay Mallya alleges ‘double standards’ after Jet Airways bailout

A day after public sector banks agreed to infuse Rs 1500 crore into cash-strapped Jet airways, embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya Tuesday lashed at public sector banks for “double standards”, saying his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines too could have been bailed out by lenders.

After a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India took over control of the troubled airline, Mallya, in a series of tweets, said,”…Only wish the same was done for Kingfisher”.

Mallya also hit out at the BJP government for alleged differential treatment meted out to Kingfisher. Urging Indian banks to “take his money” and save Jet Airways, he said, his efforts to save Kingfisher Airlines was “not recognised and instead slammed in every possible way”.

I invested over 4000 crores into Kingfisher Airlines to save the Company and its employees. Not recognised and instead slammed in every possible way. The same PSU Banks let India’s finest airline with the best employees and connectivity fail ruthlessly. Double standards under NDA — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 25, 2019

Mallya, who is facing extradition to India from the UK, further said, “Media decimated me for writing to the current PM. I wonder what has changed now under the NDA Government.”

BJP spokesman eloquently read out my letters to PM Manmohan Singh and alleged that PSU Banks under the UPA Government had wrongly supported Kingfisher Airlines. Media decimated me for writing to the current PM. I wonder what has changed now under the NDA Government. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 25, 2019

The fugitive businessman also reiterated his offer to pay off dues through his assets.

“And I repeat once again that I have placed liquid assets before the Hon’ble Karnataka High Court to pay off the PSU Banks and all other creditors. Why do the Banks not take my money. It will help them to save Jet Airways if nothing else,” he said.

Mallya is wanted in India for defaulting Rs. 9,000 crore in loans after his Kingfisher collapsed. Bogged down by a massive financial concern, the full-cost airline closed operations in 2012. Last month Mallya, who is wanted in India fpr alleged fraud and money laundering charges, had filed his application in the UK High Court, seeking permission to appeal against an extradition order signed by the British Home Secretary.