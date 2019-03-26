Toggle Menu
Vijay Mallya alleges ‘double standards’ after Jet Airways bailouthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jet-airways-vijay-mallya-kingfisher-airlines-psu-banks-5643143/

Vijay Mallya alleges ‘double standards’ after Jet Airways bailout

In a series of tweets reacting to banks led by State Bank of India taking over management control of troubled Jet Airways, Mallya said,"...Only wish the same was done for Kingfisher".

Mallya is wanted in India for defaulting on Rs. 9,000 crore in loans to his failed Kingfisher Airlines. (File)

A day after public sector banks agreed to infuse Rs 1500 crore into cash-strapped Jet airways, embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya Tuesday lashed at public sector banks for “double standards”, saying his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines too could have been bailed out by lenders.

After a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India took over control of the troubled airline, Mallya, in a series of tweets, said,”…Only wish the same was done for Kingfisher”.

Mallya also hit out at the BJP government for alleged differential treatment meted out to Kingfisher. Urging Indian banks to “take his money” and save Jet Airways, he said, his efforts to save Kingfisher Airlines was “not recognised and instead slammed in every possible way”.

Mallya, who is facing extradition to India from the UK, further said, “Media decimated me for writing to the current PM. I wonder what has changed now under the NDA Government.”

The fugitive businessman also reiterated his offer to pay off dues through his assets.

Read | Delhi court orders attachment of Vijay Mallya’s properties in Bengaluru

Advertising

“And I repeat once again that I have placed liquid assets before the Hon’ble Karnataka High Court to pay off the PSU Banks and all other creditors. Why do the Banks not take my money. It will help them to save Jet Airways if nothing else,” he said.

Mallya is wanted in India for defaulting Rs. 9,000 crore in loans after his Kingfisher collapsed. Bogged down by a massive financial concern, the full-cost airline closed operations in 2012. Last month Mallya, who is wanted in India fpr alleged fraud and money laundering charges, had filed his application in the UK High Court, seeking permission to appeal against an extradition order signed by the British Home Secretary.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Congress should explain increase in Rahul Gandhi’s income: Maharashtra BJP
2 Punjab: Chowkidar union complains to EC against political parties
3 Four Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh