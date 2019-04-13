Cash-strapped Jet Airways staff stage protest at Mumbai airport, seek unpaid salaries

Ground staff of cash-strapped Jet Airways, on Friday, staged a protest at the Mumbai International Airport seeking the payment of their pending salaries.

The Jet Airways pilots’ body, the National Aviators Guild (NAG), on Tuesday had served a legal notice to the airline, setting an April 14 deadline for the new management to clear the pending salary of the employees.

On Thursday, however, the airlines suspended a number of flights, especially those flying to foreign destinations such as Amsterdam, London, Paris and Singapore, besides a clutch of domestic flights to Guwahati, Kolkata, Pune and Patna, among others.

Holding placards, saying “Save Jet Airways, save our family”, the protesting employees accused the airline of taking all decisions without consulting the staff and sought to know about their future. The employees had begun their protest from Andheri, where the Jet Airways office is based.

Earlier, the Jet Airways in a statement had said, “The Jet Airways has cancelled its international operations from April 12 to 15. The airline is working to minimise guest inconvenience, using its 24×7 Contact Centre, Guest Relations and the Social Media response teams, to handle schedule adjustments, in line with defined regulatory guidelines, including offering re-accommodation choices or extending applicable refunds as the situation warrants.”

On Friday, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu directed civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola to review issues concerning Jet Airways and find solutions to minimise inconvenience to passengers.