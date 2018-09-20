Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur crew ‘forget to maintain cabin pressure’, passengers suffer ear, nose bleeding

As per latest reports, the crew has been taken off-duty and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has started an investigation. (Representational Image) As per latest reports, the crew has been taken off-duty and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has started an investigation. (Representational Image)

A Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight had to be turned back Wednesday as several passengers suffered nasal and ear bleeding issues allegedly due to the failure of the cock-pit crew to maintain cabin pressure, a DGCA official said. The 9W 697 flight – a Boeing 737 aircraft – had 166 passengers and five crew on board. Thirty of them suffered injuries, about eight may need hospitalisation in Mumbai.

“During the climb, the crew forgot to select a switch due to which cabin pressurisation could not be maintained… As a result, oxygen masks got deployed,” an official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The flight’s cock-pit crew has been taken off-duty and an investigation has been initiated by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

A Jet Airways official said: “All guests were deplaned safely and taken to the terminal. First aid was administered to few guests who complained of ear pain, bleeding nose.” The airline said it will arrange alternate flights for the passengers.

According to ANI, the flight will now take-off at 10:15 AM.

An official at AAIB told PTI that going by the preliminary information, it could be a case of negligence on the part of the pilots since controlling cabin pressure control is part of check before operating a flight.

The official said the DGCA would look into the incident first and then a decision would be taken on whether the matter should be referred to the AAIB. Serious incidents and accidents are referred to the AAIB for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken cognisance of the matter and has asked DGCA to file an immediate report on the issue.

