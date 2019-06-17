Toggle Menu
Jet Airways’ lenders to take airline to bankruptcy court

Once the country's biggest private carrier, Jet Airways was forced to stop flying in April after running out of cash. Its collapse has left thousands without jobs and pushed up airfares across the country.

“After due deliberations, lenders have decided to seek resolution under IBC since only a conditional bid was received,” said the lenders, referring to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Lenders to Jet Airways plan to begin insolvency proceedings against the debt-laden carrier, a consortium of the airline’s lenders said in a statement on Monday.

