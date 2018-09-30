Air mishap averted as Jet Airways flight, with 104 people onboard, makes emergency landing after engine failure

All the passengers were safely evacuated. (File) All the passengers were safely evacuated. (File)

Jet Airways continued to make news for the wrong reasons after a flight with 104 people onboard made an emergency landing on Sunday at Indore airport due to an engine failure when the aircraft was at an altitude of 36,000 feet. All the passengers were safely evacuated, ANI quoted officials as saying.

The Jet Airways flight 9W 955, which took off from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, made the emergency landing at Indore at 12.06 pm. “The aircraft landed successfully at 12:06 pm at the Indore airport. All the 104 passengers and crew are safe,” a media report quoted Indore airport director A Sanyal as saying. Sanyal said the pilot of the Boeing 737 aircraft informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) that one of the plane’s engine had failed, following which necessary arrangements were made.

According to a flight monitoring site, the aircraft was travelling at 850 mph when the engine failure was reported midway through the 82-minute flight. “The airline has informed authorities of the event and Jet Airways’ engineering teams are inspecting the aircraft. Jet regrets the inconvenience caused to its guests,” TOI quoted a spokesperson as saying.

The incident comes a week after a Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai after a drop in cabin pressure resulted in at least 30 passengers suffering from nosebleed and pain. The loss of pressure was due to a manual glitch after the cabin crew did not put the bleed switch on to normalise pressure at higher altitude. Thirty passengers on board flight 9W 697 suffered barotrauma.

Last week, a fault in the air conditioning system on a Delhi-bound Jet Airways flight forced passengers to fly in discomfort. A day before, in a similar episode on a Chennai-bound flight, passengers complained that the cooling was not functioning well.

