Jet Airways flight suffers bird hit before landing in Mumbai

Passengers onboard a Jet Airways flight travelling from Ahmedabad on Friday had a narrow escape after the aircraft suffered a bird hit minutes before landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The aircraft was later changed for its onward journey to Dubai.

Confirming the incident, an airline spokesperson told The Indian Express that Jet Airways flight 9W 913 had reported a bird strike during a thorough inspection.

“The aircraft was changed for its onward journey to Dubai,” the airline official said. The plane is currently under maintenance, the official added.

“At Jet Airways, safety is of paramount importance to its guests and crew and the airline regrets any inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson said.

Last week, a GoAir flight from Patna to the national capital had made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after a bird hit the plane before landing.

 

