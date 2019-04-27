Toggle Menu
Jet Airways employee commits suicide in Maharashtra’s Palgharhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jet-airways-employee-commits-suicide-in-maharashtras-palghar-5698495/

Jet Airways employee commits suicide in Maharashtra’s Palghar

Shailesh Singh (45) jumped off the terrace of his four-storeyed building in Nalasopara East on Friday afternoon, an official said.

jet airways, jet airways suspended, jet airways employee suicide, jet airways employee death, jet airways crisis, jet airways debt crisis, jet airways financial crisis, indian express news
It was the first suicide of an employee since the airline suspended operations, these functionaries claimed. (Representational Image)

A senior technician with Jet Airways allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra’s Palghar district due to depression as he was suffering from cancer, police said Saturday.

Shailesh Singh (45) jumped off the terrace of his four-storeyed building in Nalasopara East on Friday afternoon, an official said.

As per functionaries of Jet Airways Staff and Employees Association, however, Singh was facing “financial constraints” as employees of the grounded airline have not got salaries for a long time.

“He was suffering from cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. Prime facie, it seems he was suffering from depression due to the ailment,” the police official added.

Advertising

It was the first suicide of an employee since the airline suspended operations, these functionaries claimed.

The deceased’s son is also working in the operations department of the airline, they added.

Singh is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

An accidental death case has been registered and a probe was underway into the incident, the police official
said.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 12 dead as bus falls into 200-feet gorge in Himachal's Chamba: Officials
2 Avoid 'non-essential' travel to Sri Lanka: India issues advisory after Easter Sunday carnage
3 Bihar: Complaint against Rahul Gandhi over 'chowkidar chor hai' slogan