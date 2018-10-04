Jessica Lall killer Manu Sharma’s plea for early release rejected by Delhi government panel

Jessica Lall was shot dead by Sharma after she had refused to serve him liquor at a restaurant in 1999. (Source: Express Archive) Jessica Lall was shot dead by Sharma after she had refused to serve him liquor at a restaurant in 1999. (Source: Express Archive)

Murder convict Manu Sharma’s request for early release has been rejected by a high-powered committee chaired by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday. Sharma is serving a life sentence for shooting and killing model Jessica Lall at a restaurant in 1999. He is currently lodged in Tihar where he is serving his life term in an open jail.

Prisoners living in open jails are allowed to go out and work during the day. Earlier, Jessica’s sister Sabrina Lall wrote to Tihar Jail authorities stating that she has no objections to Manu Sharma’s release.

The Sentence Review Board (SRB) headed by Jain met today and rejected 86 cases including those of three high-profile convicts. It recommended 22 convicts for release on completion of their sentences, a press release said.

Among the three high-profile individuals include murder convicts Sushil Sharma and Santosh Singh. While Sushil Sharma, a former youth Congress president, has been in jail for around 23 years for murdering his wife Naina Sahni, which later came to be known as the ‘tandoor murder case’, Singh, who is the son of a Police Inspector-General, was convicted for the rape and murder of law student Priyadarshini Matoo in 1996. Sushil Sharma has been serving his sentence from a semi-open, which means he can work and walk around the jail.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd