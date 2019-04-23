JeM ‘threatens’ to blow up railway stations in western UP

Security has been tightened at railway stations in western Uttar Pradesh after a letter, purportedly by terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), threatening to blow up the structures was received, PTI reported on Tuesday.

The letter, addressed to the station master of Shamli railway station, was received yesterday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (GRP) Ramesh Tripathi, security has been tightened and frisking of passengers increased at Shamli railway station.

The JeM was involved in various terrorist attacks in the country, the most recent being the Pulwama attack in which over 40 CRPF jawans were killed.