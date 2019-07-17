JeM terrorist absconding after conviction held

Toggle Menu
The accused, Basir Ahmad, a resident of J&K’s Sopore, was held in Srinagar and brought to Delhi to face sentencing by the High Court, officials said Tuesday.

A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, absconding for over four years after being sentenced by the Delhi High Court, has been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. The accused, Basir Ahmad, a resident of J&K’s Sopore, was held in Srinagar and brought to Delhi to face sentencing by the High Court, officials said Tuesday.

“Ahmad was initially arrested along with Abdul Gafoor, a hardcore JeM cadre from Sialkot in Pakistan, and others in 2007 following a fierce encounter in Delhi,” a senior police officer said. “He went into hiding after a trial court acquitted him in 2013. This decision was later reversed by the Delhi High Court, which convicted him in 2014.”

Ahmad was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, police said. —With PTI Inputs

